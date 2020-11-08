Credit Suisse Group Increases Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.
IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.67 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 119,395 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.