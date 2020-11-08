Credit Suisse Group Increases Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.67 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 119,395 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

