Credit Suisse Group Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $120.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

MMC stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

