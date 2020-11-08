Credit Suisse Group Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Square by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 523,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

