Credit Suisse Group Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $10.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 362.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 488,196 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 233.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 472,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

