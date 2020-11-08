Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

