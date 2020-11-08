Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.53.

CPG opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

