Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

