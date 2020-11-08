Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) received a $10.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 417.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cronos Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 45,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cronos Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

