Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Facebook by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.