CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

