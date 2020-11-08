Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of DSKE opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Daseke by 112.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Daseke by 49.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $110,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.