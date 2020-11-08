DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

