Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

DNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

