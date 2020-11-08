Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $12.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

NYSE CNHI opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 508,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 36.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

