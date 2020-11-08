Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $20.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDEN. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.