Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $22.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 20,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $46,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 549.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

