Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NXST. B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.
Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $86.44 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
