Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXST. B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $86.44 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

