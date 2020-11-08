Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

