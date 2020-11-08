Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FANG. Barclays lowered Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.06.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

