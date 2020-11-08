Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Shares Down 1%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 26,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 73,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

