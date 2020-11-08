Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $473.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

