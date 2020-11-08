Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DS. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Drive Shack currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

