DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.80 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.83.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in DSP Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DSP Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

