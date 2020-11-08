DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Up 4%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) shares rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.32 and last traded at $180.32. Approximately 561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

