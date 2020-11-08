DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.76.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $299.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.68. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

