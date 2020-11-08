Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after purchasing an additional 616,367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 151,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.