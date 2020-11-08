Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $109.96 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.