Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

