Eva Cash (EVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,045.55

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $13,045.55 and $17.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00024492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00329056 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.44 or 0.03446515 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00027905 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com . Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

