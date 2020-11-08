Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. Evergy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.04 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

