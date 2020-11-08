Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.29. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

