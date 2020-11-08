Fantom (FTM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.19 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Fantom has a market cap of $41.20 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00081753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00186496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01069659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,131,747,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.