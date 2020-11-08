Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

