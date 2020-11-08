First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BICK. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

