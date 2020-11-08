First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 2,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter.

