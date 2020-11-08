Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 715 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,375.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $164.96 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $167.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -311.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $777,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Five9 by 909.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.