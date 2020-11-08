Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 718 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

