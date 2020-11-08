FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra raised FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.42.

NYSE:FLT opened at $232.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 356,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

