FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.09. 42,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 116,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

