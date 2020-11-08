FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

