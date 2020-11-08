Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 1,238 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 307,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

