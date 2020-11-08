Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 430 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

