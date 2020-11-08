Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

