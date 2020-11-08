FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.17.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.31. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.