Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $176.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $175.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.