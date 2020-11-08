Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.10.

NYSE FMS opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 74.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

