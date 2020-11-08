Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $281,840.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,316.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50.

IT opened at $147.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

