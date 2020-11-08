General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

