Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

