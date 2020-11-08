Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.34 on Friday. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get Globalstar alerts:

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.